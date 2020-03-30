Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The shares of Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $117 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Life Storage Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $114. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 122. Robert W. Baird was of a view that LSI is Neutral in its latest report on August 21, 2019. Stifel thinks that LSI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $112.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.77.

The shares of the company added by 6.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $84.017 while ending the day at $93.58. During the trading session, a total of 636980.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.87% decline from the average session volume which is 419430.0 shares. LSI had ended its last session trading at $87.56. Life Storage Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.38, with a beta of 0.58. LSI 52-week low price stands at $67.31 while its 52-week high price is $119.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.03%. Life Storage Inc. has the potential to record 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.55% to reach $8.85/share. It started the day trading at $0.7453 and traded between $0.6465 and $0.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPG’s 50-day SMA is 2.4835 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4003. The stock has a high of $4.84 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 49.19%, as 19.92M LSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC bought more CPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchasing 9,630,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,046,669 shares of CPG, with a total valuation of $100,766,940. Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… meanwhile bought more CPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,186,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,838,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,528 shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. which are valued at $40,361,944. Following these latest developments, around 0.27% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.