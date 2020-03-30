Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS), FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

The shares of Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grifols S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2019. Barclays was of a view that GRFS is Overweight in its latest report on June 01, 2018. Citigroup thinks that GRFS is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.83.

The shares of the company added by 5.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.21 while ending the day at $20.65. During the trading session, a total of 587353.0 shares were traded which represents a 53.01% incline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. GRFS had ended its last session trading at $19.52. GRFS 52-week low price stands at $13.40 while its 52-week high price is $25.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Grifols S.A. generated 880.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.35%. Grifols S.A. has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $225. Cowen also rated FLT as Initiated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $360 suggesting that FLT could surge by 35.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $212.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.62% to reach $303.33/share. It started the day trading at $210.27 and traded between $194.765 and $196.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLT’s 50-day SMA is 275.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 287.56. The stock has a high of $329.85 for the year while the low is $168.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.88%, as 3.06M GRFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.65% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.75, while the P/B ratio is 4.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 87,287 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,517,053 shares of FLT, with a total valuation of $2,529,537,517. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more FLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,625,544,529 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares by 4.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,504,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -265,686 shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,463,104,845. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 78,347 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,659,851 shares and is now valued at $1,238,541,797. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.