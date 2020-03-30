Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMPE), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

The shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Aegis Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2014, to Buy the AMPE stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Aegis Capital Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2012. That day the Aegis Capital set price target on the stock to $11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.50.

The shares of the company added by 15.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.36 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 3.07 million shares were traded which represents a -139.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.28 million shares. AMPE had ended its last session trading at $0.37. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 AMPE 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $1.31.

The Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 6.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is now rated as Market Perform. Rodman & Renshaw also rated UUUU as Reiterated on September 22, 2016, with its price target of $5 suggesting that UUUU could surge by 71.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.17% to reach $3.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.03 and traded between $0.93 and $0.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UUUU’s 50-day SMA is 1.3327 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8765. The stock has a high of $3.73 for the year while the low is $0.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.98%, as 15.00M AMPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.35% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.95% over the last six months.