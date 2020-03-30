Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP), Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

The shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $175 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ameriprise Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on January 03, 2020, to Outperform the AMP stock while also putting a $190 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $202. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 135. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that AMP is Buy in its latest report on January 02, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AMP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 154.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $164.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $102.88 while ending the day at $103.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -16.33% decline from the average session volume which is 990690.0 shares. AMP had ended its last session trading at $110.87. Ameriprise Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 1.86. AMP 52-week low price stands at $80.01 while its 52-week high price is $180.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.71%. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has the potential to record 16.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.09% to reach $28.20/share. It started the day trading at $2.11 and traded between $1.975 and $2.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GGB’s 50-day SMA is 3.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.72. The stock has a high of $5.34 for the year while the low is $1.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 84.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.80%, as 73.48M AMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.74% of Gerdau S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more GGB shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 6,223,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 104,671,877 shares of GGB, with a total valuation of $391,472,820. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more GGB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,589,865 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gerdau S.A. shares by 10.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,191,622 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,693,961 shares of Gerdau S.A. which are valued at $53,076,666. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Gerdau S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,051 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,801,190 shares and is now valued at $40,396,451. Following these latest developments, around 32.70% of Gerdau S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.