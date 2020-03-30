Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

The shares of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2019. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $25. Credit Suisse was of a view that AMX is Outperform in its latest report on October 20, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that AMX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $362.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.60% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.0709 while ending the day at $12.18. During the trading session, a total of 3.73 million shares were traded which represents a -9.75% decline from the average session volume which is 3.4 million shares. AMX had ended its last session trading at $13.04. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. currently has a market cap of $43.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 0.64. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AMX 52-week low price stands at $11.07 while its 52-week high price is $18.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. generated 3.45 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Deutsche Bank also rated PAAS as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that PAAS could surge by 36.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.76% to reach $24.45/share. It started the day trading at $16.63 and traded between $15.15 and $15.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAAS’s 50-day SMA is 20.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.14. The stock has a high of $26.20 for the year while the low is $10.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.35%, as 7.01M AMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.11% of Pan American Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more PAAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 799,031 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,542,422 shares of PAAS, with a total valuation of $525,539,956. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more PAAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,616,190 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Pan American Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.