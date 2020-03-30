2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

The shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on June 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49. Maxim Group was of a view that RRGB is Hold in its latest report on May 16, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that RRGB is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.15 while ending the day at $10.27. During the trading session, a total of 705987.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.43% decline from the average session volume which is 502730.0 shares. RRGB had ended its last session trading at $11.89. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RRGB 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $37.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. generated 30.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 152.78%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. B. Riley FBR also rated NYCB as Downgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $11.50 suggesting that NYCB could surge by 19.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.40% to reach $11.79/share. It started the day trading at $10.03 and traded between $9.40 and $9.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYCB’s 50-day SMA is 11.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.54. The stock has a high of $13.79 for the year while the low is $8.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.92%, as 36.12M RRGB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.99% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.37, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… bought more NYCB shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… purchasing 8,180,549 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,929,144 shares of NYCB, with a total valuation of $539,734,047. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NYCB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $532,201,552 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 43,035,755 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,951 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $465,216,512. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 370,330 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,695,675 shares and is now valued at $148,050,247. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.