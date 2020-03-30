2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR), Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

The shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $23 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Neutral the PARR stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on June 10, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on April 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Oppenheimer was of a view that PARR is Outperform in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Seaport Global Securities thinks that PARR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.94 while ending the day at $7.15. During the trading session, a total of 753158.0 shares were traded which represents a -74.87% decline from the average session volume which is 430700.0 shares. PARR had ended its last session trading at $8.23. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.96, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 PARR 52-week low price stands at $5.72 while its 52-week high price is $25.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Par Pacific Holdings Inc. generated 128.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 87.25%. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.31% to reach $69.32/share. It started the day trading at $52.81 and traded between $50.50 and $50.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNKN’s 50-day SMA is 68.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.93. The stock has a high of $84.74 for the year while the low is $38.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.76%, as 3.13M PARR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.81% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DNKN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 54,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,521,357 shares of DNKN, with a total valuation of $500,320,668. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DNKN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $495,216,854 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares by 26.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,848,297 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,415,604 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. which are valued at $455,548,716. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,704 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,917,775 shares and is now valued at $393,650,393. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.