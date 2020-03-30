2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

The shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on November 30, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocwen Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on April 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Compass Point was of a view that OCN is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that OCN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.5301 while ending the day at $0.57. During the trading session, a total of 3.23 million shares were traded which represents a -127.25% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. OCN had ended its last session trading at $0.74. OCN 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $2.23.

The Ocwen Financial Corporation generated 492.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.55%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Singular Research also rated SA as Reiterated on August 19, 2014, with its price target of $14 suggesting that SA could surge by 71.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.01% to reach $34.59/share. It started the day trading at $10.35 and traded between $9.50 and $9.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SA’s 50-day SMA is 11.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.96. The stock has a high of $16.55 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.13%, as 7.74M OCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.43% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 579.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 119,129 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,116,221 shares of SA, with a total valuation of $30,632,452.

Similarly, Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. which are valued at $12,779,000. In the same vein, Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 88,138 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,238,309 shares and is now valued at $12,172,577. Following these latest developments, around 28.80% of Seabridge Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.