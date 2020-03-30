2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

The shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGAL is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that GGAL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $19.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.74 while ending the day at $6.74. During the trading session, a total of 900964.0 shares were traded which represents a 21.66% incline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. GGAL had ended its last session trading at $7.85. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 1.65. GGAL 52-week low price stands at $5.85 while its 52-week high price is $39.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has the potential to record 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.50% to reach $38.75/share. It started the day trading at $21.98 and traded between $20.65 and $20.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATKR’s 50-day SMA is 35.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.27. The stock has a high of $43.50 for the year while the low is $10.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 774977.88 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.27%, as 893,317 GGAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.95, while the P/B ratio is 3.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 445.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ATKR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -125,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,165,270 shares of ATKR, with a total valuation of $190,650,116. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ATKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $115,898,618 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Atkore International Group Inc. shares by 82.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,335,860 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,053,597 shares of Atkore International Group Inc. which are valued at $86,216,593. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Atkore International Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 538,359 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,758,565 shares and is now valued at $64,908,634. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Atkore International Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.