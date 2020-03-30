2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT), Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

The shares of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avnet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Hold the AVT stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Cross Research Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. SunTrust was of a view that AVT is Sell in its latest report on October 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AVT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.13 while ending the day at $24.25. During the trading session, a total of 855978.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. AVT had ended its last session trading at $26.87. Avnet Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 1.21. Avnet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AVT 52-week low price stands at $17.85 while its 52-week high price is $49.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avnet Inc. generated 488.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -172.5%. Avnet Inc. has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Lake Street also rated NLS as Upgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that NLS could surge by 30.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.64% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.92 and traded between $2.12 and $2.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLS’s 50-day SMA is 2.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.96. The stock has a high of $5.95 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 888537.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.23%, as 859,838 AVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Nautilus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 948.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 115.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 67.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 100.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AIGH Capital Management LLC bought more NLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 27.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AIGH Capital Management LLC purchasing 441,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,041,300 shares of NLS, with a total valuation of $6,572,986. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP meanwhile bought more NLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,000,125 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Nautilus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.