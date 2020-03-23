Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -6.60% on 03/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.11 before closing at $5.94. Intraday shares traded counted 26.96 million, which was -26.2% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 21.36M. ZNGA’s previous close was $6.36 while the outstanding shares total 927.61M. The firm has a beta of 0.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 174.71, and a growth ratio of 9.18. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.53, with weekly volatility at 12.53% and ATR at 0.45. The ZNGA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.16 and a $7.42 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Zynga Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ZNGA, the company has in raw cash 453.33 million on their books with 15.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.58 billion million total, with 791.97 million as their total liabilities.

ZNGA were able to record 239.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -126.67 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 262.83 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Zynga Inc. recorded a total of 404.46 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 38.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 141.72 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 262.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 927.61M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZNGA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZNGA attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Bromberg Matthew S sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.00, for a total value of 72,000. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Buckley Jeffrey now sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,483. Also, Chief Legal Officer, Phillips Phuong Y. sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were price at an average price of 6.13 per share, with a total market value of 74,075. Following this completion of acquisition, the President of Publishing, Kim Bernard Jin now holds 74,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 450,005. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.30%.

14 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zynga Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZNGA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.72.