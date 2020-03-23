Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

The shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunnova Energy International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on August 20, 2019, to Buy the NOVA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Credit Suisse was of a view that NOVA is Outperform in its latest report on August 20, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NOVA is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.15.

The shares of the company added by 36.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.57 while ending the day at $10.17. During the trading session, a total of 5.0 million shares were traded which represents a -961.27% decline from the average session volume which is 470800.0 shares. NOVA had ended its last session trading at $7.43. Sunnova Energy International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NOVA 52-week low price stands at $6.12 while its 52-week high price is $20.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunnova Energy International Inc. generated 83.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) is now rated as Peer Perform. Morgan Stanley also rated EVR as Initiated on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $96 suggesting that EVR could surge by 59.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.42% to reach $89.14/share. It started the day trading at $39.91 and traded between $33.25 and $35.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVR’s 50-day SMA is 69.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.58. The stock has a high of $98.90 for the year while the low is $33.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.98%, as 1.09M NOVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of Evercore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 658.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EVR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 5,576 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,633,429 shares of EVR, with a total valuation of $242,059,040. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $232,504,599 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its Evercore Inc. shares by 218.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,157,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 794,360 shares of Evercore Inc. which are valued at $77,132,636. In the same vein, TimesSquare Capital Management LL… increased its Evercore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 667,250 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 996,350 shares and is now valued at $66,376,837. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Evercore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.