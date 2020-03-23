Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

The shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $22 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Hold the SBRA stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SBRA is Neutral in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SBRA is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.93.

The shares of the company added by 13.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.73 while ending the day at $9.07. During the trading session, a total of 7.69 million shares were traded which represents a -189.19% decline from the average session volume which is 2.66 million shares. SBRA had ended its last session trading at $8.01. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.38, with a beta of 1.77. SBRA 52-week low price stands at $5.55 while its 52-week high price is $24.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. H.C. Wainwright also rated NVAX as Reiterated on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that NVAX could surge by 26.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.62% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.20 and traded between $10.80 and $10.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVAX’s 50-day SMA is 8.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.78. The stock has a high of $17.71 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.77%, as 5.14M SBRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.84% of Novavax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 161.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 43,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,695,913 shares of NVAX, with a total valuation of $27,134,608. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,233,472 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Novavax Inc. shares by 0.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 427,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,887 shares of Novavax Inc. which are valued at $6,833,216. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Novavax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,874 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 373,068 shares and is now valued at $5,969,088. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Novavax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.