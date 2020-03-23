Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN), NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:NBY)

The shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Buy the REYN stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Goldman was of a view that REYN is Buy in its latest report on February 25, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that REYN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.53% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 4.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.27 while ending the day at $27.98. During the trading session, a total of 3.97 million shares were traded which represents a -127.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. REYN had ended its last session trading at $26.71. REYN 52-week low price stands at $21.61 while its 52-week high price is $31.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on September 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:NBY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.10. H.C. Wainwright also rated NBY as Reiterated on July 06, 2018, with its price target of $4 suggesting that NBY could surge by 41.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -43.99% to reach $1.43/share. It started the day trading at $1.58 and traded between $0.30 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBY’s 50-day SMA is 0.5700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8000. The stock has a high of $4.04 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 151413.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.68%, as 98,903 REYN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 146.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more NBY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -38.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -135,017 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 212,557 shares of NBY, with a total valuation of $122,220. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more NBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,922 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,726 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $18,242. Following these latest developments, around 25.54% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.