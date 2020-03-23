Two Stocks To Tuck Away: CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST), Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO)

The shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CannTrust Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.16.

The shares of the company added by 9.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.38 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 3.99% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. CTST had ended its last session trading at $0.42. CTST 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $10.04.

The CannTrust Holdings Inc. generated 2.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. CannTrust Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. H.C. Wainwright also rated GORO as Initiated on March 25, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that GORO could surge by 68.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.61% to reach $7.38/share. It started the day trading at $3.01 and traded between $2.35 and $2.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GORO’s 50-day SMA is 4.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.09. The stock has a high of $6.24 for the year while the low is $2.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.25%, as 2.38M CTST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.75% of Gold Resource Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 950.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GORO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 84,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,254,678 shares of GORO, with a total valuation of $17,103,806. Van Eck Associates Corp. meanwhile sold more GORO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,586,377 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Gold Resource Corporation shares by 1.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,118,719 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 58,375 shares of Gold Resource Corporation which are valued at $12,537,250. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Gold Resource Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,648 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,356,395 shares and is now valued at $9,472,708. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Gold Resource Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.