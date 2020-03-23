Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

The shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CNQ is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that CNQ is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.04.

The shares of the company added by 8.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.25 while ending the day at $8.36. During the trading session, a total of 13.48 million shares were traded which represents a -274.37% decline from the average session volume which is 3.6 million shares. CNQ had ended its last session trading at $7.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited currently has a market cap of $9.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 2.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CNQ 52-week low price stands at $6.71 while its 52-week high price is $32.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Natural Resources Limited generated 133.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $191. Loop Capital also rated CSL as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $178 suggesting that CSL could surge by 38.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $118.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.38% to reach $170.67/share. It started the day trading at $124.92 and traded between $117.82 and $104.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSL’s 50-day SMA is 151.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 147.90. The stock has a high of $169.86 for the year while the low is $114.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.79%, as 1.93M CNQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.50% of Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.64, while the P/B ratio is 2.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 494.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CSL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 21,697 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,797,208 shares of CSL, with a total valuation of $842,276,350. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $704,383,645 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares by 18.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,291,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -757,457 shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated which are valued at $478,283,638. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… decreased its Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,112 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,650,856 shares and is now valued at $385,142,868. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Carlisle Companies Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.