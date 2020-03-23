Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL), Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

The shares of Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atreca Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on July 15, 2019, to Buy the BCEL stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that BCEL is Buy in its latest report on July 15, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.69.

The shares of the company added by 25.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.27 while ending the day at $16.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -690.05% decline from the average session volume which is 202270.0 shares. BCEL had ended its last session trading at $13.07. Atreca Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 22.20 BCEL 52-week low price stands at $9.51 while its 52-week high price is $29.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Atreca Inc. has the potential to record -2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. BofA/Merrill also rated IRM as Downgrade on July 11, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that IRM could surge by 33.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.67% to reach $34.33/share. It started the day trading at $26.50 and traded between $24.65 and $22.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRM’s 50-day SMA is 31.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.76. The stock has a high of $36.65 for the year while the low is $24.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 43.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.48%, as 44.32M BCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.70% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.45, while the P/B ratio is 4.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IRM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 892,331 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,124,289 shares of IRM, with a total valuation of $1,433,049,628. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more IRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $881,819,844 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Iron Mountain Incorporated shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,248,363 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,016 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated which are valued at $494,112,719. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Iron Mountain Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 580,058 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,566,297 shares and is now valued at $412,551,092. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Iron Mountain Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.