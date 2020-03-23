Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS), The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.06.

The shares of the company added by 7.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.29 while ending the day at $1.58. During the trading session, a total of 11.93 million shares were traded which represents a -1773.65% decline from the average session volume which is 636600.0 shares. USAS had ended its last session trading at $1.47. USAS 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $3.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Americas Silver Corporation generated 20.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. Americas Silver Corporation has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.88% to reach $11.17/share. It started the day trading at $4.68 and traded between $3.36 and $3.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TBBK’s 50-day SMA is 11.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.51. The stock has a high of $13.73 for the year while the low is $3.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 715786.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.30%, as 739,407 USAS shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 335.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Frontier Capital Management Co. L… bought more TBBK shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Frontier Capital Management Co. L… purchasing 303,458 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,372,916 shares of TBBK, with a total valuation of $53,218,388. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more TBBK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,318,676 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Bancorp Inc. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,692,804 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,855 shares of The Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $44,941,425. In the same vein, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its The Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 30,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,683,938 shares and is now valued at $32,663,525. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of The Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.