Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

The shares of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aegon N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that AEG is Sell in its latest report on January 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AEG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.10.

The shares of the company added by 11.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.02 while ending the day at $2.38. During the trading session, a total of 7.11 million shares were traded which represents a -185.56% decline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. AEG had ended its last session trading at $2.13. Aegon N.V. currently has a market cap of $4.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.08, with a beta of 1.65. AEG 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $5.30.

Aegon N.V. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Robert W. Baird also rated FAST as Upgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that FAST could surge by 19.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.02% to reach $35.86/share. It started the day trading at $35.46 and traded between $32.00 and $28.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FAST’s 50-day SMA is 35.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.97. The stock has a high of $39.31 for the year while the low is $28.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.96%, as 24.26M AEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.24% of Fastenal Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.80, while the P/B ratio is 6.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FAST shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 570,666 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,434,986 shares of FAST, with a total valuation of $2,341,845,221. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FAST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,078,323,667 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Fastenal Company shares by 2.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,421,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -644,748 shares of Fastenal Company which are valued at $1,041,027,973. In the same vein, Walter Scott & Partners Ltd. decreased its Fastenal Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 673,668 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,340,756 shares and is now valued at $798,720,670. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Fastenal Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.