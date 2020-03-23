Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

The shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ACOR is Overweight in its latest report on February 16, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ACOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.78.

The shares of the company added by 14.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.75 while ending the day at $0.97. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a 18.28% incline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. ACOR had ended its last session trading at $0.85. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ACOR 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $14.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Acorda Therapeutics Inc. generated 74.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -210.0%. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.41% to reach $34.25/share. It started the day trading at $16.04 and traded between $13.54 and $14.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPX’s 50-day SMA is 28.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.02. The stock has a high of $34.35 for the year while the low is $12.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.97%, as 3.49M ACOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.13% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LPX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -607,012 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,180,568 shares of LPX, with a total valuation of $374,987,160. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $335,949,008 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by 31.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,208,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,448,406 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation which are valued at $290,426,647. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 344,976 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,805,347 shares and is now valued at $136,712,122. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.