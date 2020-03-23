Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH), WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

The shares of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Argus in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Suburban Propane Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on January 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Citigroup was of a view that SPH is Buy in its latest report on July 27, 2017. Stifel thinks that SPH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.71.

The shares of the company added by 8.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.57 while ending the day at $11.54. During the trading session, a total of 868597.0 shares were traded which represents a -176.83% decline from the average session volume which is 313760.0 shares. SPH had ended its last session trading at $10.64. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $717.12 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.22, with a beta of 1.43. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SPH 52-week low price stands at $8.64 while its 52-week high price is $24.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Suburban Propane Partners L.P. generated 5.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -203.12%. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Keefe Bruyette also rated WSFS as Downgrade on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that WSFS could surge by 54.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.12% to reach $45.20/share. It started the day trading at $24.65 and traded between $20.21 and $20.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSFS’s 50-day SMA is 37.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.30. The stock has a high of $46.05 for the year while the low is $20.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.73%, as 1.22M SPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.19% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 230.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WSFS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -134,905 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,665,890 shares of WSFS, with a total valuation of $160,786,569. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WSFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,539,526 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its WSFS Financial Corporation shares by 26.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,069,665 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,109,737 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation which are valued at $105,780,656. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its WSFS Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,443 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,009,440 shares and is now valued at $103,705,302. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of WSFS Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.