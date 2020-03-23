Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

The shares of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $300 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Illumina Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the ILMN stock while also putting a $385 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $340. Guggenheim was of a view that ILMN is Buy in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ILMN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 300.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $330.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.48.

The shares of the company added by 7.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $199.00 while ending the day at $242.00. During the trading session, a total of 3.15 million shares were traded which represents a -128.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. ILMN had ended its last session trading at $224.80. Illumina Inc. currently has a market cap of $35.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.87, with a beta of 1.14. Illumina Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 ILMN 52-week low price stands at $196.78 while its 52-week high price is $380.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Illumina Inc. generated 2.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Illumina Inc. has the potential to record 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on July 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Hovde Group also rated FRME as Initiated on May 22, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that FRME could surge by 43.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.67% to reach $43.67/share. It started the day trading at $29.98 and traded between $25.98 and $24.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRME’s 50-day SMA is 37.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.21. The stock has a high of $42.48 for the year while the low is $22.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 497633.07 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.58%, as 510,472 ILMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.94% of First Merchants Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 193.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FRME shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,018 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,891,608 shares of FRME, with a total valuation of $171,108,448. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FRME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,156,498 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First Merchants Corporation shares by 0.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,829,392 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,088 shares of First Merchants Corporation which are valued at $98,972,132. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its First Merchants Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 145,796 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,627,256 shares and is now valued at $91,901,415. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of First Merchants Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.