Ride Out The Next Market Storm With HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI), Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

The shares of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $110 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HEICO Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Buy the HEI stock while also putting a $144 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $134. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on July 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Robert W. Baird was of a view that HEI is Outperform in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that HEI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $113.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.27.

The shares of the company added by 5.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $57.81 while ending the day at $70.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -146.93% decline from the average session volume which is 776500.0 shares. HEI had ended its last session trading at $66.39. HEICO Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.95, with a beta of 1.25. HEICO Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 HEI 52-week low price stands at $52.01 while its 52-week high price is $147.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HEICO Corporation generated 63.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.58%. HEICO Corporation has the potential to record 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on July 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is now rated as Neutral. DA Davidson also rated BHLB as Initiated on July 12, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that BHLB could surge by 55.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.11% to reach $28.10/share. It started the day trading at $15.68 and traded between $13.60 and $12.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHLB’s 50-day SMA is 26.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.71. The stock has a high of $33.72 for the year while the low is $13.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 787656.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.23%, as 883,987 HEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.00% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 221.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BHLB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 28,105 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,406,105 shares of BHLB, with a total valuation of $156,373,023. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BHLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,110,892 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,130,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,164 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $100,816,058. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,346 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,516,865 shares and is now valued at $37,026,675. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.