Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

The shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delek US Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the DK stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. JP Morgan was of a view that DK is Underweight in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Cowen thinks that DK is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.87.

The shares of the company added by 30.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.01 while ending the day at $15.08. During the trading session, a total of 8.5 million shares were traded which represents a -300.87% decline from the average session volume which is 2.12 million shares. DK had ended its last session trading at $11.53. Delek US Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DK 52-week low price stands at $7.79 while its 52-week high price is $44.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Delek US Holdings Inc. generated 955.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1500.0%. Delek US Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $83. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.61% to reach $105.89/share. It started the day trading at $74.20 and traded between $65.67 and $66.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AWI’s 50-day SMA is 99.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.73. The stock has a high of $111.46 for the year while the low is $63.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 897796.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.14%, as 815,738 DK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.72% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.72, while the P/B ratio is 8.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 394.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more AWI shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 805,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,399,644 shares of AWI, with a total valuation of $741,074,347. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AWI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $514,633,194 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,411,355 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 704 shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc. which are valued at $441,797,203. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,105 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,017,420 shares and is now valued at $402,344,613. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.