Ride Out The Next Market Storm With CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

The shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $67 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2020, to Buy the CRWD stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CRWD is Neutral in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Nomura thinks that CRWD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $71.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.40.

The shares of the company added by 17.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $38.20 while ending the day at $49.01. During the trading session, a total of 14.18 million shares were traded which represents a -158.72% decline from the average session volume which is 5.48 million shares. CRWD had ended its last session trading at $41.74. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 CRWD 52-week low price stands at $31.95 while its 52-week high price is $101.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. generated 743.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -292.86%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on August 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.04% to reach $8.76/share. It started the day trading at $2.68 and traded between $2.34 and $2.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JMIA’s 50-day SMA is 5.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.52. The stock has a high of $49.77 for the year while the low is $2.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.49%, as 12.54M CRWD shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more JMIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 235,008 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,242,106 shares of JMIA, with a total valuation of $37,985,056. Goldman Sachs International meanwhile bought more JMIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,686,756 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 19.04% of Jumia Technologies AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.