Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

The shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the CRBP stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on December 26, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CRBP is Outperform in its latest report on December 07, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that CRBP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.51.

The shares of the company added by 5.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.82 while ending the day at $4.59. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -102.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. CRBP had ended its last session trading at $4.37. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CRBP 52-week low price stands at $3.29 while its 52-week high price is $8.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. generated 31.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.88%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. H.C. Wainwright also rated BNTX as Initiated on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that BNTX could down by -52.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.59% to reach $30.43/share. It started the day trading at $83.3289 and traded between $59.00 and $46.50 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $105.00 for the year while the low is $12.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.02%, as 1.45M CRBP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.67% of BioNTech SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 359.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 50.34%.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more BNTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,988,970 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.25% of BioNTech SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.