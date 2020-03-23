Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS), nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

The shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CPS is Underperform in its latest report on February 20, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that CPS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.39.

The shares of the company added by 6.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.64 while ending the day at $9.48. During the trading session, a total of 684083.0 shares were traded which represents a -147.68% decline from the average session volume which is 276200.0 shares. CPS had ended its last session trading at $8.91. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CPS 52-week low price stands at $6.64 while its 52-week high price is $59.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. generated 359.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.76%. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Needham also rated LASR as Reiterated on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that LASR could surge by 55.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.33% to reach $22.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.80 and traded between $11.02 and $10.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LASR’s 50-day SMA is 17.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.97. The stock has a high of $26.77 for the year while the low is $9.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.69%, as 2.35M CPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.27% of nLIGHT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 301.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… bought more LASR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… purchasing 19,165 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,774,487 shares of LASR, with a total valuation of $45,806,780. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LASR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,446,533 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its nLIGHT Inc. shares by 13.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,385,792 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 282,935 shares of nLIGHT Inc. which are valued at $39,389,426. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its nLIGHT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,590 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,036,852 shares and is now valued at $33,628,427. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of nLIGHT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.