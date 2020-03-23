Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $50 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Robert W. Baird was of a view that CNST is Outperform in its latest report on January 29, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that CNST is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 330.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.90.

The shares of the company added by 14.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.437 while ending the day at $25.90. During the trading session, a total of 850401.0 shares were traded which represents a -108.54% decline from the average session volume which is 407780.0 shares. CNST had ended its last session trading at $22.72. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 17.00 CNST 52-week low price stands at $6.01 while its 52-week high price is $59.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.69 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 334.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.7%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Odeon also rated KTB as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $46 suggesting that KTB could surge by 13.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.49% to reach $30.56/share. It started the day trading at $30.76 and traded between $26.7823 and $26.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTB’s 50-day SMA is 36.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.13. The stock has a high of $43.24 for the year while the low is $24.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.59%, as 10.09M CNST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.15% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.68, while the P/B ratio is 21.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 637.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more KTB shares, increasing its portfolio by 360.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,777,285 shares of KTB, with a total valuation of $296,145,596. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more KTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $227,549,645 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by 5.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,629,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,614 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. which are valued at $223,686,854. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,363 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,946,856 shares and is now valued at $200,646,921. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.