Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX), FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

The shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $42 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.93% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 12.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.24 while ending the day at $22.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -258.76% decline from the average session volume which is 442680.0 shares. BDTX had ended its last session trading at $19.70. BDTX 52-week low price stands at $17.63 while its 52-week high price is $41.79.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.80% to reach $12.10/share. It started the day trading at $9.77 and traded between $8.64 and $8.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FG’s 50-day SMA is 10.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.10. The stock has a high of $12.46 for the year while the low is $6.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.89%, as 7.10M BDTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.49% of FGL Holdings shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FG shares, increasing its portfolio by 104.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 10,200,855 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,997,999 shares of FG, with a total valuation of $228,777,109.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its FGL Holdings shares by 12.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,157,775 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,677,032 shares of FGL Holdings which are valued at $173,404,946. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its FGL Holdings shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,694,778 shares and is now valued at $145,228,260. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of FGL Holdings stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.