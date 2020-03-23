Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)

The shares of Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $121 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Assurant Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2018, to Overweight the AIZ stock while also putting a $125 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2017. Credit Suisse was of a view that AIZ is Neutral in its latest report on October 07, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that AIZ is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $154.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.28.

The shares of the company added by 9.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $76.27 while ending the day at $91.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -132.73% decline from the average session volume which is 463030.0 shares. AIZ had ended its last session trading at $83.44. Assurant Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.84, with a beta of 0.96. AIZ 52-week low price stands at $76.27 while its 52-week high price is $142.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.78%. Assurant Inc. has the potential to record 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.73% to reach $8.38/share. It started the day trading at $3.55 and traded between $3.24 and $3.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USX’s 50-day SMA is 5.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.85. The stock has a high of $7.64 for the year while the low is $2.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.14%, as 2.60M AIZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.93% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 319.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought more USX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchasing 175,641 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,513,536 shares of USX, with a total valuation of $10,833,340. Towle & Co. meanwhile sold more USX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,533,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares by 45.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,740,508 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 540,568 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. which are valued at $7,501,589. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 105,715 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,502,132 shares and is now valued at $6,474,189. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.