Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW), Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSE:BRG)

The shares of VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $181 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VMware Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $170. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 180. Goldman was of a view that VMW is Neutral in its latest report on September 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VMW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 190.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.07.

The shares of the company added by 5.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $86.81 while ending the day at $105.72. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a -77.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. VMW had ended its last session trading at $100.19. VMware Inc. currently has a market cap of $40.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 1.04. VMware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 VMW 52-week low price stands at $86.00 while its 52-week high price is $206.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The VMware Inc. generated 2.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.38%. VMware Inc. has the potential to record 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSE:BRG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated BRG as Reiterated on February 22, 2018, with its price target of $11.50 suggesting that BRG could surge by 52.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.33% to reach $12.68/share. It started the day trading at $7.27 and traded between $5.35 and $6.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRG’s 50-day SMA is 10.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.66. The stock has a high of $12.65 for the year while the low is $5.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 379070.44 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.35%, as 395,560 VMW shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 225.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BRG shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 70,327 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,757,006 shares of BRG, with a total valuation of $18,255,292. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more BRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,379,376 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. shares by 16.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,160,462 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -223,964 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. which are valued at $12,057,200. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,473 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 589,548 shares and is now valued at $6,125,404. Following these latest developments, around 0.38% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.