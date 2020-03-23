Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Neutral the GT stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on December 30, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that GT is Outperform in its latest report on August 16, 2019. Longbow thinks that GT is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.96.

The shares of the company added by 11.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.09 while ending the day at $5.69. During the trading session, a total of 9.39 million shares were traded which represents a -74.25% decline from the average session volume which is 5.39 million shares. GT had ended its last session trading at $5.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GT 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $20.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company generated 908.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on July 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $165. JP Morgan also rated UHS as Downgrade on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $147 suggesting that UHS could surge by 51.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.10% to reach $154.53/share. It started the day trading at $85.66 and traded between $65.20 and $75.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UHS’s 50-day SMA is 130.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 138.37. The stock has a high of $157.79 for the year while the low is $65.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.60%, as 1.85M GT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.40% of Universal Health Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.27, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 710.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UHS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -27,692 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,022,779 shares of UHS, with a total valuation of $1,116,478,673. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more UHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $582,922,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Universal Health Services Inc. shares by 18.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,668,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,073,157 shares of Universal Health Services Inc. which are valued at $577,625,497. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Universal Health Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 120,909 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,715,077 shares and is now valued at $459,703,628. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Universal Health Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.