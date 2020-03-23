Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP), Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

The shares of TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $32 price target. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TC PipeLines LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the TCP stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $48. UBS was of a view that TCP is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TCP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.82.

The shares of the company added by 8.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.51 while ending the day at $28.69. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a -566.06% decline from the average session volume which is 439550.0 shares. TCP had ended its last session trading at $26.42. TC PipeLines LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TCP 52-week low price stands at $18.00 while its 52-week high price is $44.65.

The TC PipeLines LP generated 83.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.74%. TC PipeLines LP has the potential to record 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $112. Imperial Capital also rated ALLE as Reiterated on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $120 suggesting that ALLE could surge by 29.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $94.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.02% to reach $117.67/share. It started the day trading at $99.48 and traded between $92.95 and $82.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLE’s 50-day SMA is 123.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 112.55. The stock has a high of $139.24 for the year while the low is $82.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.77%, as 3.80M TCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.12% of Allegion plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.44, while the P/B ratio is 10.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 785.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALLE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 13,064 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,880,379 shares of ALLE, with a total valuation of $1,136,144,781. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more ALLE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $823,290,568 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its Allegion plc shares by 49.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,292,648 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,072,211 shares of Allegion plc which are valued at $723,591,594. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Allegion plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 134,784 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,109,249 shares and is now valued at $702,502,543. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Allegion plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.