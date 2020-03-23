Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

The shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $68 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Phillips 66, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Outperform the PSX stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $115. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 122. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PSX is Neutral in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Cowen thinks that PSX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $104.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.82.

The shares of the company added by 5.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $41.81 while ending the day at $48.35. During the trading session, a total of 7.29 million shares were traded which represents a -90.26% decline from the average session volume which is 3.83 million shares. PSX had ended its last session trading at $45.68. Phillips 66 debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 PSX 52-week low price stands at $40.04 while its 52-week high price is $119.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Phillips 66 generated 1.61 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 74.03%. Phillips 66 has the potential to record 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Northcoast also rated BECN as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that BECN could surge by 57.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.82% to reach $32.62/share. It started the day trading at $16.83 and traded between $14.02 and $13.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BECN’s 50-day SMA is 30.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.35. The stock has a high of $40.00 for the year while the low is $14.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.78%, as 3.21M PSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.88% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 599.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BECN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 46,449 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,170,394 shares of BECN, with a total valuation of $183,260,702. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more BECN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $150,686,069 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares by 0.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,520,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,421 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. which are valued at $134,272,453. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 291,834 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,126,492 shares and is now valued at $92,856,812. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.