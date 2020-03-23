Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP), Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

The shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Micro Focus International plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. Goldman was of a view that MFGP is Sell in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Citigroup thinks that MFGP is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.59.

The shares of the company added by 10.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.76 while ending the day at $4.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.04 million shares were traded which represents a -165.84% decline from the average session volume which is 765660.0 shares. MFGP had ended its last session trading at $4.31. MFGP 52-week low price stands at $3.42 while its 52-week high price is $27.25.

The Micro Focus International plc generated 355.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. Micro Focus International plc has the potential to record 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.40% to reach $62.67/share. It started the day trading at $61.62 and traded between $54.32 and $53.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVGW's 50-day SMA is 71.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.11. The stock has a high of $100.58 for the year while the low is $48.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.72%, as 4.22M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.86% of Calavo Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 29.99, while the P/B ratio is 3.27. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 261.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CVGW shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 154,285 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,457,548 shares of CVGW, with a total valuation of $178,049,353. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVGW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,580,067 worth of shares.

Similarly, Stephens Investment Management Gr… decreased its Calavo Growers Inc. shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 672,436 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,532 shares of Calavo Growers Inc. which are valued at $48,717,988. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Calavo Growers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,884 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 656,287 shares and is now valued at $47,547,993. Following these latest developments, around 4.00% of Calavo Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.