Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)

The shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 30, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Imperial Capital was of a view that TUSK is Outperform in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that TUSK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.80.

The shares of the company added by 78.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.64 while ending the day at $1.16. During the trading session, a total of 522131.0 shares were traded which represents a -44.42% decline from the average session volume which is 361540.0 shares. TUSK had ended its last session trading at $0.65. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 TUSK 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $18.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mammoth Energy Services Inc. generated 5.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 208.62%. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.20% to reach $6.17/share. It started the day trading at $2.69 and traded between $2.43 and $2.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MR’s 50-day SMA is 3.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.56. The stock has a high of $17.50 for the year while the low is $2.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.48%, as 3.78M TUSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.41% of Montage Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 598.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.20% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,646,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, Raging Capital Management LLC decreased its Montage Resources Corporation shares by 29.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,122,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -465,000 shares of Montage Resources Corporation which are valued at $3,917,884. In the same vein, Western Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its Montage Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 312,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 933,790 shares and is now valued at $3,258,927. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Montage Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.