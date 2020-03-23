Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

The shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MakeMyTrip Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2019, to Underperform the MMYT stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that MMYT is Buy in its latest report on August 15, 2018. Nomura thinks that MMYT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.70.

The shares of the company added by 9.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.00 while ending the day at $12.26. During the trading session, a total of 719626.0 shares were traded which represents a -60.27% decline from the average session volume which is 449000.0 shares. MMYT had ended its last session trading at $11.20. MakeMyTrip Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 MMYT 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $30.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MakeMyTrip Limited generated 163.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.29%. MakeMyTrip Limited has the potential to record -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is now rated as Neutral. Wells Fargo also rated FRC as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that FRC could surge by 27.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $90.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.65% to reach $109.95/share. It started the day trading at $92.78 and traded between $81.9351 and $79.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRC's 50-day SMA is 108.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.05. The stock has a high of $122.34 for the year while the low is $81.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.95%, as 9.31M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.73% of First Republic Bank shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 15.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.58. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 259,831 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,419,797 shares of FRC, with a total valuation of $1,450,198,984. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more FRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,139,172,582 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its First Republic Bank shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,554,046 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,718 shares of First Republic Bank which are valued at $960,850,406. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its First Republic Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 72,013 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,109,184 shares and is now valued at $815,540,635. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of First Republic Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.