Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

The shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $38 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lennar Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Neutral the LEN stock while also putting a $66 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on December 23, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Barclays was of a view that LEN is Overweight in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Raymond James thinks that LEN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.79.

The shares of the company added by 7.81% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.885 while ending the day at $34.08. During the trading session, a total of 8.34 million shares were traded which represents a -106.55% decline from the average session volume which is 4.04 million shares. LEN had ended its last session trading at $31.61. Lennar Corporation currently has a market cap of $10.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 1.51. LEN 52-week low price stands at $25.42 while its 52-week high price is $71.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lennar Corporation generated 1.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.36%. Lennar Corporation has the potential to record 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. JP Morgan also rated TDS as Upgrade on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that TDS could surge by 55.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.43% to reach $36.20/share. It started the day trading at $19.175 and traded between $17.12 and $16.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDS’s 50-day SMA is 22.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.54. The stock has a high of $34.12 for the year while the low is $14.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.49%, as 2.40M LEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 866.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more TDS shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,957,063 shares of TDS, with a total valuation of $220,675,249. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $200,138,229 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares by 1.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,514,150 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 131,730 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. which are valued at $191,614,981. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,972 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,149,340 shares and is now valued at $164,127,708. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.