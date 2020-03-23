Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

The shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $110 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Hold the IIPR stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on January 24, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that IIPR is Buy in its latest report on January 13, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $107.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.47.

The shares of the company added by 15.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $42.51 while ending the day at $59.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a -228.41% decline from the average session volume which is 561820.0 shares. IIPR had ended its last session trading at $51.64. IIPR 52-week low price stands at $40.21 while its 52-week high price is $139.53.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has the potential to record 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.20% to reach $50.38/share. It started the day trading at $32.27 and traded between $25.75 and $26.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APO’s 50-day SMA is 43.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.31. The stock has a high of $52.67 for the year while the low is $19.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.88%, as 4.78M IIPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Apollo Global Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.91, while the P/B ratio is 4.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tiger Global Management LLC sold more APO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC selling -3,750,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,913,500 shares of APO, with a total valuation of $1,412,836,410. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $720,848,146 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Apollo Global Management Inc. shares by 10.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,791,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,149,536 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. which are valued at $491,237,514. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Apollo Global Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,475,275 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,672,181 shares and is now valued at $277,963,060. Following these latest developments, around 8.00% of Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.