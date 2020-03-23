Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS), NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

The shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2019, to Market Perform the ELS stock while also putting a $112 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 05, 2018. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $90. Robert W. Baird was of a view that ELS is Neutral in its latest report on September 08, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that ELS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 78.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.95.

The shares of the company added by 4.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $41.965 while ending the day at $48.81. During the trading session, a total of 3.82 million shares were traded which represents a -304.65% decline from the average session volume which is 943020.0 shares. ELS had ended its last session trading at $46.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.89, with a beta of 0.82. ELS 52-week low price stands at $41.97 while its 52-week high price is $77.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $53. Raymond James also rated NXRT as Downgrade on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $52 suggesting that NXRT could surge by 46.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.61% to reach $50.39/share. It started the day trading at $39.58 and traded between $32.31 and $27.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXRT’s 50-day SMA is 46.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.50. The stock has a high of $52.87 for the year while the low is $29.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 827392.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.09%, as 902,603 ELS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.96% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.69, while the P/B ratio is 1.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 348.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Highland Capital Management LP bought more NXRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Highland Capital Management LP purchasing 97,781 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,298,656 shares of NXRT, with a total valuation of $102,290,192. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NXRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,631,467 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares by 17.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,881,111 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 278,349 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. which are valued at $83,709,440. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 375,351 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,866,008 shares and is now valued at $83,037,356. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.