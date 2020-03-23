Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

The shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on June 24, 2019, to Buy the CNCE stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Janney was of a view that CNCE is Neutral in its latest report on September 13, 2018. Mizuho thinks that CNCE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.43.

The shares of the company added by 12.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.92 while ending the day at $8.18. During the trading session, a total of 609327.0 shares were traded which represents a -201.65% decline from the average session volume which is 202000.0 shares. CNCE had ended its last session trading at $7.24. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 CNCE 52-week low price stands at $5.36 while its 52-week high price is $17.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.86 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 53.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.14%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) is now rated as Buy. BMO Capital Markets also rated MNRO as Initiated on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that MNRO could surge by 38.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.71% to reach $68.00/share. It started the day trading at $48.34 and traded between $44.04 and $42.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNRO’s 50-day SMA is 61.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.40. The stock has a high of $89.72 for the year while the low is $43.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.94%, as 5.26M CNCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.09% of Monro Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 387.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MNRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 170,751 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,692,377 shares of MNRO, with a total valuation of $263,336,197. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MNRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $226,574,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Monro Inc. shares by 0.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,602,661 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,285 shares of Monro Inc. which are valued at $202,181,335. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Monro Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 84,089 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,375,213 shares and is now valued at $189,416,954. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Monro Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.