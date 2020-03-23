Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR), Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

The shares of Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Air Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.37.

The shares of the company added by 32.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.80 while ending the day at $6.70. During the trading session, a total of 2.34 million shares were traded which represents a -402.19% decline from the average session volume which is 465650.0 shares. XAIR had ended its last session trading at $5.06. Beyond Air Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 XAIR 52-week low price stands at $3.45 while its 52-week high price is $12.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Air Inc. generated 2.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.72%. Beyond Air Inc. has the potential to record -1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Barclays also rated MAS as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that MAS could surge by 41.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.55% to reach $50.47/share. It started the day trading at $34.06 and traded between $31.59 and $29.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAS’s 50-day SMA is 44.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.01. The stock has a high of $50.06 for the year while the low is $31.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.52%, as 9.22M XAIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.34% of Masco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 616,471 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,616,389 shares of MAS, with a total valuation of $1,306,389,193. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $616,931,855 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Masco Corporation shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,736,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 36,079 shares of Masco Corporation which are valued at $526,271,230. In the same vein, Fiduciary Management, Inc. increased its Masco Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,921 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,083,076 shares and is now valued at $499,272,700. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Masco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.