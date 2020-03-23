Mixed Analyst Attention: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER), South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.21.

The shares of the company added by 6.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.40 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 741697.0 shares were traded which represents a -50.41% decline from the average session volume which is 493130.0 shares. WTER had ended its last session trading at $0.47. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WTER 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $2.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Alkaline Water Company Inc. generated 4.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Morgan Stanley also rated SJI as Downgrade on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that SJI could surge by 29.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.58% to reach $32.43/share. It started the day trading at $27.89 and traded between $25.63 and $22.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SJI’s 50-day SMA is 30.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.66. The stock has a high of $34.48 for the year while the low is $21.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.10%, as 5.72M WTER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.23% of South Jersey Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SJI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 209,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,386,304 shares of SJI, with a total valuation of $362,099,523. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SJI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $280,996,049 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its South Jersey Industries Inc. shares by 12.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,426,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 617,601 shares of South Jersey Industries Inc. which are valued at $146,795,752. In the same vein, FIAM LLC increased its South Jersey Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,450 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,717,854 shares and is now valued at $73,517,951. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.