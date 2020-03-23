Mixed Analyst Attention: ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

The shares of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ImmunoGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the IMGN stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Cowen was of a view that IMGN is Outperform in its latest report on May 06, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that IMGN is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.66.

The shares of the company added by 5.63% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.95 while ending the day at $2.44. During the trading session, a total of 6.16 million shares were traded which represents a -75.92% decline from the average session volume which is 3.5 million shares. IMGN had ended its last session trading at $2.31. IMGN 52-week low price stands at $1.76 while its 52-week high price is $7.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ImmunoGen Inc. generated 176.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%. ImmunoGen Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is now rated as Underperform. Credit Suisse also rated AGI as Downgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that AGI could surge by 50.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.51% to reach $9.01/share. It started the day trading at $6.19 and traded between $4.435 and $4.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGI’s 50-day SMA is 5.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.00. The stock has a high of $7.78 for the year while the low is $3.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.23%, as 6.58M IMGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 1,443,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,663,328 shares of AGI, with a total valuation of $260,387,202. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,786,343 worth of shares.

Similarly, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. increased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by 20.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,416,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,936,130 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. which are valued at $66,559,011. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 152,256 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,556,028 shares and is now valued at $61,541,643. Following these latest developments, around 0.24% of Alamos Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.