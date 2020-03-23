Mixed Analyst Attention: Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

The shares of Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cohu Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Buy the COHU stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on May 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. B. Riley FBR was of a view that COHU is Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2019. Stifel thinks that COHU is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.56.

The shares of the company added by 6.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.8901 while ending the day at $10.46. During the trading session, a total of 507227.0 shares were traded which represents a -77.73% decline from the average session volume which is 285390.0 shares. COHU had ended its last session trading at $9.80. Cohu Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 COHU 52-week low price stands at $8.89 while its 52-week high price is $26.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cohu Inc. generated 155.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Cohu Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $93. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.93% to reach $94.67/share. It started the day trading at $66.32 and traded between $62.33 and $55.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPC’s 50-day SMA is 91.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 97.74. The stock has a high of $115.20 for the year while the low is $60.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.46%, as 2.96M COHU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of Genuine Parts Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.06, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 953.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GPC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,216 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,979,609 shares of GPC, with a total valuation of $1,481,301,089. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $805,996,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Genuine Parts Company shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,064,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,215 shares of Genuine Parts Company which are valued at $790,762,553. In the same vein, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … decreased its Genuine Parts Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 144,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,978,815 shares and is now valued at $434,351,821. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Genuine Parts Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.