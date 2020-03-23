Mixed Analyst Attention: Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)

The shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $147 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cincinnati Bell Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CBB is Equal-Weight in its latest report on February 15, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that CBB is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 329.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.22.

The shares of the company added by 5.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.45 while ending the day at $13.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a -11.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. CBB had ended its last session trading at $13.00. CBB 52-week low price stands at $3.19 while its 52-week high price is $16.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cincinnati Bell Inc. generated 11.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -118.18%. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has the potential to record -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BB&T Capital Mkts published a research note on July 27, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.85% to reach $6.16/share. It started the day trading at $0.4501 and traded between $0.3964 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCIX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8700. The stock has a high of $1.39 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 182276.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.12%, as 171,121 CBB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.85% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 262.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more DCIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 137.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 274,638 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 474,755 shares of DCIX, with a total valuation of $265,863. Ruffer LLP meanwhile bought more DCIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $223,343 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Performance Shipping Inc. shares by 6.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 323,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,318 shares of Performance Shipping Inc. which are valued at $180,891. Following these latest developments, around 59.05% of Performance Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.