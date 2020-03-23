Mixed Analyst Attention: Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN), Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

The shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $148 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Churchill Downs Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Positive the CHDN stock while also putting a $140 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $135. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 120. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that CHDN is Market Perform in its latest report on April 30, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that CHDN is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 93.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $150.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.85.

The shares of the company added by 7.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $56.90 while ending the day at $72.73. During the trading session, a total of 909638.0 shares were traded which represents a -159.95% decline from the average session volume which is 349930.0 shares. CHDN had ended its last session trading at $67.60. Churchill Downs Incorporated currently has a market cap of $2.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.66, with a beta of 1.75. Churchill Downs Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CHDN 52-week low price stands at $52.90 while its 52-week high price is $167.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Churchill Downs Incorporated generated 142.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Churchill Downs Incorporated has the potential to record 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $159. JP Morgan also rated AAP as Downgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $163 suggesting that AAP could surge by 50.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.73% to reach $152.54/share. It started the day trading at $89.4181 and traded between $81.62 and $75.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAP’s 50-day SMA is 132.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 149.32. The stock has a high of $182.56 for the year while the low is $78.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.23%, as 2.27M CHDN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.29% of Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.98, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -189,193 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,280,848 shares of AAP, with a total valuation of $968,207,167. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more AAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $553,527,255 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares by 43.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,862,239 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,003,680 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. which are valued at $513,600,542. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 193,065 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,369,367 shares and is now valued at $448,058,424. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.