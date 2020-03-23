Mixed Analyst Attention: Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

The shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baytex Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that BTE is Outperform in its latest report on November 05, 2018. National Bank Financial thinks that BTE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.16.

The shares of the company added by 11.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.2101 while ending the day at $0.25. During the trading session, a total of 3.85 million shares were traded which represents a -73.58% decline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. BTE had ended its last session trading at $0.22. Baytex Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BTE 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $2.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Baytex Energy Corp. generated 4.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Baytex Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.31% to reach $90.63/share. It started the day trading at $32.46 and traded between $29.00 and $28.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSAT’s 50-day SMA is 59.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.33. The stock has a high of $97.31 for the year while the low is $25.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.87%, as 4.66M BTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.90% of Viasat Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4031.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 516.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.83% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,732,068 shares of VSAT, with a total valuation of $789,593,910. FPR Partners LLC meanwhile bought more VSAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $392,790,205 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Viasat Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,285,322 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,405 shares of Viasat Inc. which are valued at $303,906,015. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Viasat Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,973 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,881,928 shares and is now valued at $280,710,860. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Viasat Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.