Mixed Analyst Attention: Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU), Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)

The shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.75 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alexco Resource Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 07, 2014, to Buy the AXU stock while also putting a $1.70 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2012. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $5.25. The stock was given Accumulate rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on February 16, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.37.

The shares of the company added by 16.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.04 while ending the day at $1.47. During the trading session, a total of 11.31 million shares were traded which represents a -585.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. AXU had ended its last session trading at $1.26. Alexco Resource Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 AXU 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $2.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alexco Resource Corp. generated 5.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Alexco Resource Corp. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.10% to reach $37.33/share. It started the day trading at $23.35 and traded between $20.75 and $20.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCC’s 50-day SMA is 35.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.85. The stock has a high of $41.14 for the year while the low is $20.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.60%, as 1.26M AXU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of Boise Cascade Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 300.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 349,174 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,117,167 shares of BCC, with a total valuation of $217,037,085. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,578,779 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Boise Cascade Company shares by 1.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,213,797 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -57,739 shares of Boise Cascade Company which are valued at $114,025,518. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Boise Cascade Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 45,705 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,068,127 shares and is now valued at $73,377,146. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Boise Cascade Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.