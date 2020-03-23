Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

The shares of The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Meet Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on May 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.25. ROTH Capital was of a view that MEET is Buy in its latest report on March 08, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that MEET is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.78.

The shares of the company added by 4.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.5154 while ending the day at $5.26. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -5.12% decline from the average session volume which is 2.52 million shares. MEET had ended its last session trading at $5.02. The Meet Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $357.52 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.26, with a beta of 1.25. The Meet Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MEET 52-week low price stands at $3.05 while its 52-week high price is $7.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Meet Group Inc. generated 27.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.85%. The Meet Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

